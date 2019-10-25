FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind blowing in some cooler temps!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pair of fronts will be pushing through southern Arizona bringing gusty winds and cooler temps! We’ll see the first one today and the second one rolls through for the beginning of next week. Unfortunately, things look to stay dry.
FRIDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Windy with gusts from the SE up to 40 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the upper 40s in Tucson. Upper 20s and low 30s east with a Freeze Warning in effect for Cochise County.
SATURDAY: Highs in the mid 80s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.
MONDAY: Highs will be in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Breezy.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
