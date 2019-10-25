Free throws for a cause: Two high school basketball teams rally behind a teammate with cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The sidelines offered a new vantage point for senior Noah Nieto on Thursday who sat watching his team play in a game that was all for him.
“I’ve been missing my basketball team a lot," he said.
It’s not how he pictured his final season playing out. Then again, he wasn’t expecting the news he got last August, either.
But he and his family knew something was off starting in May.
“I had a stress fracture in my back and we thought all my symptoms of my tumor were that. But things just kept getting worse and worse," Nieto said.
The Empire High School senior was diagnosed with Chondrosarcoma, a very rare type of bone cancer.
He’s been going through rounds of chemotherapy in Phoenix since then, but still found the strength to be back in Empire High School gym Thursday night.
Empire and Cienega High Schools hosted a charity basketball game with a $5 entry fee to raise funds for their Empire teammate.
“He’s a natural leader,” said Empire head coach Lawrence Cross.
He’s watched Noah grow over the past four years as a player. But there’s one thing he said never changed.
"His character has remained the same, he’s always been a steady, steady type of guy that you can count on,” he said.
Now, the tables are turned and Nieto’s team made sure from the start he could count on them.
“We immediately went into what do we do for him. That was the immediate response from the team because he was our leader,” Cross said .
Inside the gym Thursday, it was clear that Nieto is still leading even off the court.
While his view of the game may be a little different, his outlook on life never takes a time out.
“I try and stay positive because I’d rather have a positive attitude about everything I’m going through than negative because — i f I’m negative it’s not going to really help anything. But being positive will help a lot more," said Nieto.
The charity basketball game raised $5,838 for Nieto and his family.
Arby’s restaurant will host a fundraiser for Nieto on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. located at 10115 E. Old Vail Road in Tucson. Fifty percent of the proceeds from all orders will be donated directly to Nieto and his family.
The University of Arizona donated two tickets each for the its basketball game against Gonzaga University on Dec. 14, which is the biggest game of the year, and a second set of tickets for the University of California Los Angeles game scheduled for Feb. 8, the second biggest game of the year.
Each pair of tickets will be raffled off. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 during the fundraising event.
You can help Nieto and his family through their GoFundMe page: gofundme.com/f/whatyanoahboutcancer
