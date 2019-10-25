Lights of the World returns to Tucson, dazzling the night sky

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than a dozen displays of landmarks from around the world are on display in the Old Pueblo.
The Lights of the World kicked off Thursday night. The displays will stay up at the Kino Sports Complex until Jan. 5, 2020.
From Paris, to Italy, to Russia and back in time with dinosaurs, there is no shortage of sights. The dinosaurs are not the only animal on these stomping grounds.
The Canine Stars are here in Tucson as part of the event. Ethan Wilhelm, owner and trainer for The Canine Stars, said they rescue animals from shelters around the world and train them.
“Each dog is different, all dogs are individuals, and they all learn a different way,” said Wilhelm.
Positive reinforcement is the key for these dogs, including Bootzilla, a rescued pit bull and star frisbee dog. Wilhelm said the pooch was found by a friend in a Tucson Wal-Mart parking lot nine years ago.
“Now, she’s one of the best frisbee dogs in the world,” said Wilhelm.
Her first time back in Tucson is a shining one. More than six million lights bring to life landmarks, animals and rides from around the world, including shedding light on Bootzilla.
It’s the second year for Lights of the World to be Tucson. Organizers said opening was delayed due to weather and personal reasons. For more information, visit their website. https://tucson.lightsoftheworldus.com/
