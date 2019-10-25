Teen facing attempted murder charge following assault at home on northwest side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County teen is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking three people in a home on the northwest side of Tucson.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Louis Leonard, 18, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, aggravated assault, domestic violence aggravated assault and violating of a court order.
The PCSD said Leonard attacked three people -- a man and two females -- in a home in the 4000 block of North Gerhart early Thursday, Oct. 24.
The male victim had serious injuries and had surgery at a local hospital. The two female victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated on scene.
The PCSD said Leonard, who is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond, knew the victims.
