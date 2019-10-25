Teen facing attempted murder charge following assault at home on northwest side of Tucson

Louis Leonard, 18, also charged with burglary, aggravated assault and violating court order

Louis Leonard, 18, is facing an attempted charge and is accused of attacking three people in a home on Thursday, Oct. 24. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 25, 2019 at 1:48 PM MST - Updated October 25 at 1:55 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County teen is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking three people in a home on the northwest side of Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Louis Leonard, 18, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, aggravated assault, domestic violence aggravated assault and violating of a court order.

The PCSD said Leonard attacked three people -- a man and two females -- in a home in the 4000 block of North Gerhart early Thursday, Oct. 24.

The male victim had serious injuries and had surgery at a local hospital. The two female victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated on scene.

The PCSD said Leonard, who is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond, knew the victims.

