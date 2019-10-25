Restaurant Report Card: Keeping customers from getting sick

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While the Pima County Health Department looks at good retail practices and risk factor violations to determine a restaurant’s grade, more weight is placed on those risk factors linked to foodborne illness.
Risk factors are food preparation practices and employee behaviors most commonly reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, like harmful bacteria, parasites, viruses, or chemicals.
The CDC estimates 48 million people get sick from a foodborne illness every year, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die.
One risk factor is not storing food cold enough - a common violation.
That had the health department handing the Home Plate Sports Pub, 4880 E. 22nd Street, a report that it needed improvement.
While a lot of food was being kept at just the right temperature, some toppings weren’t when the inspector stopped by on Oct. 14.
According to the health department’s report, the inspector also saw two live roaches crawling on the kitchen floor.
The inspector also reported seeing toxic materials in a storage room and fly strips with dead flies on them, hanging above a prep table and meat slicer.
According to the report, an inspector was scheduled to return to the restaurant in 10 days, on Oct. 24, for a follow-up. As of Thursday evening, an updated report had not been posted online.
As for the restaurants doing it right, here are a few spots around Tucson that earned an “excellent” rating in October:
- Outback Steakhouse: 4871 E. Grant Road
- Pizza Hut: 1502 W. Saint Mary’s
- Culver’s: 4810 N. First Avenue
To check reports for restaurants, school campuses, campgrounds and lodging in Pima County, click HERE.
