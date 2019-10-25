Sheriff gets no confidence votes from deputies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A majority of the members of the Pima County Deputy Sheriff’s Associate approved a no confidence vote against Pima County Sheriff Mark Naiper.
According to union leader Eric Cervantes, the PCDSA has 288 members of only deputies. The department has about 390 deputies he said.
He would not say the vote totals because "my members are fearful of retaliation from the command staff and the sheriff, especially with this vote.
“We will be keeping the total results within our membership,” he said.
According to a source close to the vote who gave information on background, said the deputies voted no confidence because the sheriff made a series of promises to the PCDSA in 2016 but after three years, has failed to keep those promises.
The PCDSA withheld its support in Oct., 2016 of former Sheriff Chris Nanos based on the promises Napier made to its members. Nanos was defeated by Napier in 2016.
They said the sheriff promised to end pay disparities called “compression,” where new hires get paid at or near more experienced officers.
They said he promised to end bullying and harassment within the department, but it continues.
And he also promised to fully staff the department but positions remain open according to the source.
The no confidence vote is non binding but the deputies are asking Napier not to run in 2020.
The PCDSA has not announced a candidate.
Napier has given every indication he intends to run again in 2020.
Some county officials said the vote will not likely diminish Napier’s standing in the county.
The Sheriff’s communication office said Napier would release a statement tomorrow and answer questions before the camera.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.