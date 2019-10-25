Sheriff Mark Napier responds to no-confidence vote by union

I am incredibly proud of all the people at the Sheriff ’s Department. Every day they provide stellar service to the citizens of our county. Over the past three years, we have made significant strides with compensation. There have been significant and meaningful raises. We addressed an inequity in Corrections Commanders’ compensation. We now have among the highest entry-level salaries for deputies and corrections officers in the state. These are documented facts. We have, and always will have, room for improvement with respect to compensation. No compensation plan is perfect. Further, the Sheriff does not have exclusive control over it. We should work together to address issues. I fully support this Association obtaining Meet and Confer status.