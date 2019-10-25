Sources: Suns’ Deandre Ayton facing 25-game suspension following failed drug test

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several sources are reporting Suns center Deandre Ayton is facing a 25-game suspension following a failed drug test.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ayton tested positive for a diuretic on the NBA’s list of prohibited drugs.
Wojnarowski said that player’s’ association is planning to help Ayton with his arbitration case to "reduce or rescind penalty, based on belief positive test falls under CBA provision of ‘unintentional ingestion.”
Ayton was a star in his one season at the University of Arizona, averaging 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and averaged 16.3 points per game for the Suns last season.
