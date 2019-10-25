Trial delayed for Ryan Schlesinger, Tucson man accused of killing deputy U.S. marshal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s been a delay in the start of the trial for the Tucson man accused of killing a U.S. deputy marshal.
Ryan Schlesinger’s trial was set to start Nov. 5, but a judge issued a delay until February 2020 to give the defense more time to prepare.
Investigators said Schlesinger shot and killed Chase White in November 2018 as officers served a warrant at Schleslinger’s home on allegations he stalked a Tucson police officer.
Schlesinger pleaded not guilty to 13 charges, including murder and assault on a federal officer. He could face the death penalty if he is convicted.
In April 2019, the defense filed motions to disqualify judges and prosecutors from the trial but it was rejected.
