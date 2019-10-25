Tucson ER & Hospital opens its doors to public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new physician-owned micro hospital has opened its doors to the southern Arizona community.
Tucson ER & Hospital, which opened Thursday, Oct. 24, is located at 4575 East Broadway in Tucson.
According to a release, micro hospitals help emergency room doctors do what’s best for their patients quickly and compassionately because they don’t have to answer to a corporate board of directors.
“Tucson ER & Hospital was created to bring around the clock value-based quality emergency care to our community,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sean Murphy. “We strive to provide our patients with the best experience; this is evident from our short wait times, kind and knowledgeable staff, willingness to go above and beyond, and comfortable and inviting environment. Because we’re a physician-owned hospital, it allows us to put our patients first — each and every time.”
The hospital will be open 24 hours per day, even on holidays and weekends. Officials said the staff will be able to handle 90 percent of all emergency cases.
The hospital said some of the services it offers are:
“Our facility was designed with our patients in mind,” said Tucson ER & Hospital COO Dr. Darren Kay. “We kept everything on-site; from our lab to in-house imaging. This allows for faster test results. Instead of waiting for hours, results are often ready in about fifteen minutes. From the minute our patients arrive, they will feel the difference. We make it easy for them to get the necessary care that they need; quickly and compassionately.”
For more information call 520-375-9111 or email info@tucsonerhospital.com.
