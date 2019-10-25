Tucson man gets 13 years for child sex abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man, a convicted child sex offender, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Christopher James Preston, 52, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.
In July 2019, a jury in Tucson found Preston guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Authorities said Preston sexually abused a 10-year-old victim in Tucson in 1998. Preston, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, lived on the San Xavier District at the time of the incident.
Preston was the victim’s coach in the Thornydale Little League.
