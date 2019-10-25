Tucson police collecting Halloween costumes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police will host a Halloween movie night at Amphi Park near Ft. Lowell and First Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be candy, jumping castles and other activities. TPD officers will also hand out costumes to children that live in the neighborhood by the park. It’s all part of community policing effort by the Tucson Police Department to connect with the neighborhood.
This didn’t just happen overnight. Officers from the west side had to put in some work. At the end of this summer, officers began focused patrols to get rid of drugs and crime in and around the park. Police wanted families to feel safe there.
TPD says the effort worked. Community members started to come back to the park and in some cases, some community members would even clean up the park.
Police have collected 25 costumes, but they need more. They want to give away about 100. They ask that folks drop off costumes at the west-side station sometime on Friday. If you can’t make it there, you can drop it off at any TPD substation.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.