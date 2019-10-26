HALFTIME: Wildcats trail Stanford on the road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats are in the Bay Area this weekend to take on the Stanford Cardinals. By halftime of the Pac-12 showdown, Arizona was behind by a score of 31-24.
A field goal in the final seconds of the first half extended Stanford’s lead.
The Wildcats (4-3 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) look to right the ship Saturday after back-to-back losses against USC and Washington.
Despite holding Stanford (3-4 overall, 2-3 Pac-12) to 7 points in the first, Arizona gave up 24 in the second quarter. Cardinal quarterback K.J. Costello threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns.
On offense, both Khalil Tate and Grant Gunnell threw a touchdown pass each.
Tate broke through the defense for a TD run as well. Jamarye Joiner ran one in too. Three PATs and a field goal from Lucas Havrisik rounded out Arizona’s 24 first-half points.
