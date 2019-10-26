Mexican police, Border Patrol uncover massive smuggling tunnel near Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A team of Border Patrol agents and Mexican Federal Police shut down a suspected drug tunnel near Nogales, just west of the Deconcini crossing downtown.
Agents uncovered a nearly 30-foot long tunnel, most of which is on the Mexican side of the border, marking it the 123rd tunnel they’ve found since 1990. Agents found the tunnel while they checked a drainage system in the area.
The area is so well known for its underground smuggling routes, agents routinely check it for tunnels.
“It’s obviously something the smugglers have tried to tap into in the past and probably will continue to do so in the future,” said Pete Bidegain, branch chief of the Tucson Sector Border Patrol. “The important thing is that we are working with our partners in Mexico to address these threats that affect both of us on both sides of the border.”
This is the first tunnel found since Mexican police traveled north to train with Border Patrol.
Though the investigation is still underway, agents know one thing: The tunnel was incomplete, which means nothing ever made it across.
Once the investigation concludes, teams will close the tunnel with concrete.
