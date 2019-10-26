Napier hits back after no confidence vote

I was surprised and disappointed to learn that some of our deputies engaged in a vote of no confidence in me as our Sheriff. It might have been better to communicate specific and detailed concerns to me so that we might work together in a professional, productive and collaborative manner to address them. However, they chose not to do so. Clearly, there will always be some disagreement between representative associations of line level employees and senior administration. It is not possible to make everyone happy or resolve every issue.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Sheriff Mark D. Napier