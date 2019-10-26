Police searching for a suspect involved in a serious hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for the driver of a dark green, older Jeep-type vehicle that left two men in the hospital.
The collision happened near south Treat Avenue at around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to Francisco Magos, a public information officer with the Tucson Police Department.
Police say the hit-and-run started out as an altercation between the driver and at least one of the men. The driver hit both men, one pedestrian and one cyclist, then drove off, Magos said.
Both victims were transported to Banner University Medical Center. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, Magos said.
The vehicle was last seen headed south from 5100 S. Treat Ave and is expected to have front-end damage.
Police urge anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
