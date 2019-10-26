FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool down coming our way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pair of fronts will be pushing through southern Arizona bringing gusty winds and cooler temps! The first one will be pushing through at the beginning of the workweek with the second one coming through in the middle of the week. Expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. Brrrr!
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy with gusts of 35 mph possible.
MONDAY: Highs will be in the mid 70s under sunny skies.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
HALLOWEEN: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.