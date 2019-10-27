Midtown shooting incident leaves one man seriously injured

Suspect has not been detained

Midtown shooting incident leaves one man seriously injured
The shooting near North Fontana Avenue and East Navajo Road left one man seriously injured on Saturday, Oct. 26. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 26, 2019 at 10:36 PM MST - Updated October 26 at 10:43 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting incident in a midtown neighborhood near Stone and Fort Lowell.

According to police, the shooting happened near North Fontana Avenue and East Navajo Road at about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but police say he is conscious and alert.

The suspect has not been detained.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.