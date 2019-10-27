Midtown shooting incident leaves one man seriously injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting incident in a midtown neighborhood near Stone and Fort Lowell.
According to police, the shooting happened near North Fontana Avenue and East Navajo Road at about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but police say he is conscious and alert.
The suspect has not been detained.
No further details were immediately available.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.