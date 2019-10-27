Scary good cause: Halloween caroling raises money for charity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween came early for one Vail neighborhood.
Vail Taekwon-Do Head Instructor, Wesley Lee and his students dressed up to knock on doors. But they’re not looking for candy.
“My friends and I wrote a bunch of Christmas carols as Halloween versions of the song,” said Lee.
The idea of “Scare-o-ling” started years ago when Lee ran a haunt while living in Georgia. He and his team used to go scare-o-ling to promote the haunt. When he moved to Arizona, his yard was too small to continue putting on the attraction.
So he put away his songbook for a few years. But now it’s being brought back out for a good cause.
“There’s a charity known as Kids Kicking Cancer. It’s association that goes to children’s hospitals and they teach martial arts for the children going through chemotherapy and those going through other procedures. It helps them learn how to mediate and give them some physical activity and it’s free for those patients and their family,” said Lee.
As a taekwon-do instructor, it’s a cause close to Lee’s heart. One that of course needs funding since it’s free to patients. It’s why dressing up and knocking on doors seemed like a no brainer.
"II was thinking, 'wow we could get out more information if we go scare-o-ling and hand out flyers for it.”
Lee did not ask people at the door to donate right on the spot. Instead, he handed them a flyer and asked if they would consider going online to donate to his cause.
The neighbors didn’t mind their not so silent Saturday night. They were happy to listen for a good cause that’s anything but a fright.
Lee and his students will be back out scare-o-ling:
Oct 27th, Near Esmond Station K-8 school, approx. 20 singers, 5pm to 7pm
Oct 29th, Rancho Elegante, approx. 14 singers, 5pm to 7pm
The group consists of people from Vail Taekwon-Do Academy and Vail Youth Voices (Sunday 27th).
If you do not live in the area you can donate at: https://kidskickingcancer.org/donate/
