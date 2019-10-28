Class of 2019: New members inducted into Pima County Sports Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 30th annual Pima County Sports Hall of Fame banquet inducted new members Sunday.
Known names and faces joined the ranks in a star-studded affair. 14 individuals and two Tucson teams were given the honor of Hall of Famers.
Norma Don, an inductee, class of 1994, was at the ceremony on Sunday.
“I was the first woman coach in the city league against all these men coaches,” said Don.
She looked at, and read intently, the poster for Patsy Lee. Lee was one of Don’s students in the 60s and played on the softball teams Don started. Lee credits much of her success to Don’s helping hand.
“Without her leading me into organized sports, I probably would’ve just been a teacher,” said Lee.
Compared to other inductees like Abdi Abdirahman, a four-time Olympic runner, Sean Harris, an ex-NFL star, Ian Kinsler, a major-league baseball player and Arte Moreno, owner of the L.A. Angels, Lee is a lesser-known inductee. However, the impact she made on her students is next-to-none.
“Thanks to them, I’m here,” said Lee.
The Class of 2019 includes:
Abdi Abdirahman
Bill Bland
Christine Clark
Bill Fields
Rich Griffith
Sean Harris
Herman House
Ian Kinsler
Patsy Lee
Dave Lynch
Arte Moreno
Emma Darlington Munsch
Barry Roth
Marcus Titus
Tucson High School 1962 State Championship basketball team
1990 Pueblo High School softball team
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.