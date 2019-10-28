Class of 2019: New members inducted into Pima County Sports Hall of Fame

By Megan McNeil | October 27, 2019 at 5:53 PM MST - Updated October 27 at 5:55 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 30th annual Pima County Sports Hall of Fame banquet inducted new members Sunday.

Known names and faces joined the ranks in a star-studded affair. 14 individuals and two Tucson teams were given the honor of Hall of Famers.

Norma Don, an inductee, class of 1994, was at the ceremony on Sunday.

“I was the first woman coach in the city league against all these men coaches,” said Don.

She looked at, and read intently, the poster for Patsy Lee. Lee was one of Don’s students in the 60s and played on the softball teams Don started. Lee credits much of her success to Don’s helping hand.

“Without her leading me into organized sports, I probably would’ve just been a teacher,” said Lee.

Compared to other inductees like Abdi Abdirahman, a four-time Olympic runner, Sean Harris, an ex-NFL star, Ian Kinsler, a major-league baseball player and Arte Moreno, owner of the L.A. Angels, Lee is a lesser-known inductee. However, the impact she made on her students is next-to-none.

“Thanks to them, I’m here,” said Lee.

The Class of 2019 includes:

Abdi Abdirahman

Bill Bland

Christine Clark

Bill Fields

Rich Griffith

Sean Harris

Herman House

Ian Kinsler

Patsy Lee

Dave Lynch

Arte Moreno

Emma Darlington Munsch

Barry Roth

Marcus Titus

Tucson High School 1962 State Championship basketball team

1990 Pueblo High School softball team

