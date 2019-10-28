FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps are here to stay!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first of 2 cold fronts has passes through dropping our temperatures from the mid 80s yesterday to the mid 70s today! The second will push through Tuesday into Wednesday dropping our daily highs into the low 70s. This front will also bring us breezy conditions once again.
MONDAY: Highs will be in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the mid 40s.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
HALLOWEEN: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
