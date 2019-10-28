30 migrants locked in semitrailer taken into custody at I-19 checkpoint near Amado

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents at the I-19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado arrested two U.S. citizens for smuggling 30 immigrants by semitrailer Saturday night.
At approximately 10 p.m., Tucson Sector agents referred a semitrailer for secondary inspection after a Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle.
During the inspection, agents found 29 individuals from Mexico and one from Ecuador, including an unaccompanied minor, hidden inside the trailer. Agents determined all 30 were illegally present in the country.
The 30 foreign nationals were arrested and will be processed for immigration violations.
The U.S. citizen driver and passenger will face prosecution for human smuggling violations.
