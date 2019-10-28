One person deceased in midtown delayed fatal vehicle collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 21, 2019, at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown and Tucson Fire Department medics were dispatched to the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Alvernon Way reference the report of a serious injury collision involving two motor vehicles.
Tucson Fire Department responded and transported 51-year-old Keith Russell Reed, the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Tucson to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of serious life-threatening injuries where he later passed away. A passenger in the same vehicle was also transported with serious injuries.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.
According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, a 2010 Nissan Maxima was westbound in the center lane of 22nd Street approaching the intersection of Alvernon Way. The Hyundai Tucson, was northbound in the center lane on Alvernon Way. Police say Reed failed to stop for a red traffic signal and drove in front of the Nissan when the collision occurred in the intersection.
A DUI officer determined that the driver of the Nissan was not impaired at the time of the collision. The DUI officer responded to the hospital and determined that Reed was impaired at the time of the collision.
Interviews and roadway evidence indicate that speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
This is an on-going investigation and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
