Slaughterhouse: A look behind the chills and thrills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Behind a desk full of facepaint, brushes and makeup palettes, Brittany Waters gets to work on a cast member for the night’s haunt.
Her desk is covered in an assortment of colorful tubes and paint-stained towels. Written on the mirror behind the desk, scrawled in blood-red paint, reads a fittingly-clever phrase: Put on a happy face.
Around the corner, a line of cast members wait for Waters to transform them from daytime casual to gruesome and gory for nightfall.
Waters is one of a team of makeup artists dedicated to making The Slaughterhouse actors look especially spooky.
That’s because it’s about that time of year again — Halloween is in full swing.
For Waters, that means painting the faces of dozens of cast members for the venue’s peak season.
It’s no easy feat. Each actor sits in a salon chair and gets a look of their own.
“I get a lot of inspiration from the people in my chair,” Waters said. “Talking to them and getting to know their personalities — different things like that help. Sometimes people have very unique faces or beards and it’s fun to accent those things.”
This year, Waters is in charge of creating creepy looks for actors cast as killer clowns.
Each face is popping with bright, iridescent colors that glow in blacklights installed throughout the attraction.
“I try to keep them all UV reflective and then very colorful. You want that nice contrast because it is dark in there,” she said. “You can see the starkness in the eyes and mouth. They look scary.”
From creepy clowns to rotting faces of the undead, Slaughterhouse makeup artists bring their own flair to create ghastly guises.
“Everyone has their own style and what they are comfortable working with, material wise,” Waters said. “We all kind of come up with our own ideas.”
With so much artistic freedom, guests aren’t likely to see the same thing twice.
“I think my favorite thing about being here is that they … let us do whatever we want,” she said. “If I have a good idea they are always like ‘yeah, we’ll figure out a way to make that work.’”
In the actors’ tent, cast members like 19-year-old Daniel Wright practice devilish laughs and terrifying screams, perfecting their characters before the night begins.
Wright plays an evil doctor in the boiler room section at The Slaughterhouse. But, before he goes on the floor, Wright has to get into character first.
“Basically, I’m a doctor, not your normal type of doctor. I’m a doctor who kills people,” Wright said. “When I get all dressed up, I try to just think in my head about what I do. I have a normal routine I do and I just go from there. I switch it up as much as possible.”
Dressed in a dingy white physician’s coat, with bright orange hair and dark circles around his eyes, Wright looks the part of a doctor gone mad. But it’s not just looks that make for a terrifying experience.
“It’s very interesting who you become. As soon as we start acting until close, I’m not out of my character. Even when I’m in the makeup area, I’m still talking how I do,” Wright said. “I don’t want to stop acting because I don’t want to get out of my routine. It’s easier to do that so when you have to go back in there and scare people, it’s a lot easier. There’s no transition.”
It’s not all about makeup and acting.
Anne Borendame, costume manager at The Slaughterhouse, said what the actors wear makes a big difference in the experience.
The staff behind the costume shop curates second-hand pieces from Savers and handmade items to create a one-of-a-look for each cast member.
It’s a long process, Borendame said, since she and the other costume shop staff dress some 100 actors every evening and about 1,000 every Halloween season.
“There’s more work that goes on than I even knew,” Wright said.
But, behind the makeup, terrifying masks and creepy costumes, cast members just want their audience to have a good time.
“I hope everyone comes and visits. Everyone here works really hard, everyone is super creative and it’s definitely fun to come by and check out all of the amazing things that people put together,” Waters said.
