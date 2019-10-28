WILDCATS: Two coaches fired after Stanford loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A day after a 10-point loss to Stanford, the Arizona Wildcats have fired Defensive Coordinator Marcel Yates and Linebackers Coach John Rushing.
Head coach Kevin Sumlin will discuss the situation Monday at his weekly press conference, according to Sports Information Director Daniel Berk.
Chuck Cecil, a former Wildcat All-American and NFL Safety, has taken over as defensive coordinator. Most recently, Cecil served as Sumlin’s senior defensive analyst.
Through 8 games, Arizona has given up the most points per game in the Pac-12 (35/g) and second most yards per game (469.9/g).
Arizona gave up 41 points to Stanford on Saturday. Most of those points were scored in the first half on 327 offensive yards. Cardinal quarterback KJ Costello played in his first game since injuring his hand on September 21. He threw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns. The Wildcats didn’t sack him all game.
Yates was a holdover from the Rich Rod era. This was his fourth year at Arizona. He had worked with Sumlin at Texas A&M.
