Witness reacts to midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teenager is in stable condition after a shooting in midtown over the weekend.
On Saturday night, Oct. 26, just after 9 p.m., Tucson police were called to the Navajo Hills Apartments, 300 E. Navajo Road, for reports of a shooting.
A resident of the complex says she not only witnessed the shooting, she was one of the first people to reach the victim.
“I was putting my one-year-old to sleep. She was being fussy, and I heard yelling,” Sydny Watkins said. “There’s usually cops here all of the time, so I didn’t think anything of it. Then I saw these two people arguing – there were a bunch of people there.”
Watkins says it sounded like the two were arguing about money. She says during the confrontation a man pulled out a gun.
“The next thing you know you see guns shooting, you see the guy that got shot fall back,” Watkins said. “Then there was a white truck; [the suspects] ran into the white truck and then left.”
According to Watkins, shots were fired at the truck as it fled. Neighbors estimate at least 15 shots rang out during the incident.
Once the coast was clear, Watkins says she bolted from her apartment to get to the victim lying in the parking lot.
“I was kind of close, but I got scared because he wasn’t moving,” she said. “Being a mom, I had to be there to make sure he was OK.“
According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition has since stabilized.
“That’s somebody’s kid. He was 17-years-old,” Watkins said. “That could have been one of mine.”
The soon-to-be mother of five worries things could have been worse.
“A bunch of kids are usually outside so anyone could have been shot,” she said.
Watkins says this is not the first incident, but it’s by far the scariest.
“I’m going to start looking for a new place,” she said. “I’ve got to get out of here.”
Police are still looking for the suspects and will release more information when it becomes available.
