Cochise County Sheriff’s Office joins search for missing Wisconsin man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A tip from a missing man’s family member has resulted in members of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue being sent to a Benson-area truck stop to help with the search.
CCSO Search and Rescue responded to the Love’s Truck Stop on Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, in response to a report of a possible sighting of Norbert Anthony Dantzman, 89, of Sawyer County, Wisc.
The initial search by a CCSO Search and Rescue canine was unsuccessful and a secondary search is underway.
Dantzman was last seen at a motel in Winter, Wisc., on Aug. 30, and his family has had no contact with him since.
A family member provided details about Dantzman to police in Benson on Monday, Oct. 28, which prompted Tuesday’s search. The information received indicated that a man matching Dantzman’s description was seen at the truck stop on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Initial details of this case indicate that the family may have traveled to Benson in the past or had some ties to the area.
