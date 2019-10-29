Documents reveal new details of brutal attack at family’s home on Tucson’s northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police documents are revealing more information about a brutal attack that allegedly happened at a family’s home on Tucson’s northwest side last week.
Louis Leonard was arrested Thursday, Oct. 24 on several charges, including attempted murder. Authorities said he broke into a home in the 4000 block of North Gerhart and attacked a man and two women.
According to the interim complaint, Leonard had previous run-ins with the victims and had dated one of the women.
The victims said Leonard broke a window to the their master bedroom and started attacking the man with a “large serrated black handle knife.”
One of the female victims jumped out of the bed and ran to check on the other woman.
When the two women ran back to the master bedroom, one of them was cut by Leonard. Authorities said the women started fighting back by scratching and biting Leonard.
One of the women was able to get a knife and stabbed Leonard several times in the face and neck. One of the women then got a shotgun and fired a shot, but no one was injured.
Leonard fled the home after the shooting and was found hiding in the basement of a friend’s home near the University of Arizona.
The male victim suffered serious injuries and had surgery at a local hospital. The two female victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated on scene.
The family told authorities Leonard had a history of showing up at the home and causing a disturbance.
In the interim complaint, the family said they have a restraining order against Leonard and are “extremely terrified of (him) returning back to the residence and inflicting more harm to them.”
The victims said Leonard had previously tried to set their truck on fire.
Leonard is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
