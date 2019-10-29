FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could we see 60s?!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have another cold front that will be pushing through today into Wednesday dropping our daily highs into the 60s. Yes, you read that right, 60s! Along with chilly daytime highs, overnight lows will be in the upper 30s in Tucson with mid to upper 20s east of Tucson Thursday morning. This front will also bring us breezy conditions. Temps rebound this weekend into the low 80s.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
HALLOWEEN: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Highs will be in the low 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies.
