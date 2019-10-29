FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could we see 60s?!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have another cold front that will be pushing through today into Wednesday dropping our daily highs into the 60s. Yes, you read that right, 60s! Along with chilly daytime highs, overnight lows will be in the upper 30s in Tucson with mid to upper 20s east of Tucson Thursday morning. This front will also bring us breezy conditions. Temps rebound this weekend into the low 80s.