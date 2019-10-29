Flu before boo: Banner – University Medicine recommends flu shots before Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Banner Health flu experts are “preparing for the worst’’ for the upcoming flu seasons as early flu cases indicate that this season may be worse than others.
With the public exposure of Halloween, Banner – University Medicine officials recommend getting the flu shot before heading out to trick or treat.
“At this point, we would advocate getting the flu shot as soon as possible,’’ said Carlyn Coates, PA, Banner Urgent Care Tucson. “I would recommend not putting it off because we really don’t know when the flu season is going to start.’’
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is recommended that vaccination should be offered by the end of October. Children aged 6 months through 8 years, who require 2 doses, should receive their first dose as soon as possible after the vaccine becomes available to allow the second dose, which must be administered 4 weeks later to be received by the end of October.
Flu shots are available at Banner Urgent Care clinics; $0 copay with most insurances. Banner offers easy online check-in and scheduling, walk-ins are welcome, and hours are daily from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Banner Urgent Care clinics offer three tailored flu vaccines: children age 6 months to 35 months, people age 3 to 65 and a high dose for those 65 and older.
