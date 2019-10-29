Grant helps schools fight flu

Here’s how it works. The parent gets the thermometer and downloads an app to their smart phone. The parent can take and monitor the temperature of everyone in their household, including their student. It only takes a couple of seconds for the thermometer to read the temperature. The parent has the choice to take their child’s temperature once a week or as needed. The app will store those temperatures so the parent can keep of track of things. It also allows the parent to add symptoms that include, fever, headache, stomach and fever.