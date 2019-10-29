Mass grave near Rocky Point yields 42 bodies

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Volunteer searchers have found a total of 42 bodies and skeletons in a pit in the desert near Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, Mexico, a popular tourist destination more commonly known as Rocky Point.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, Sonora prosecutors said two of the victims may be women. At first, only 12 sets of remains were found, but digging over the weekend revealed another 30 - almost all were complete skeletons.
Two of the bodies still had decomposing flesh on them; the rest were complete skeletons with clothing.
The bodies were found by Madres Buscadoras De Sonora, a group made up of relatives of missing people who investigate reports of clandestine burial sites.
Drug and kidnapping gangs use such pits to dispose of the bodies of victims or rivals.
Rocky Point is located on the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez. It is 211 miles southwest of Tucson.
