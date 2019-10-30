Pima County deputies make drug bust at home in midtown Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 30, 2019 at 4:00 PM MST - Updated October 30 at 4:12 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities found drugs, cash and weapons while serving a search warrant at a home in midtown Tucson Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the house was located in the 3000 block of North Winstel Boulevard, which is near Alvernon and Fort Lowell.

Authorities said they found $50,000 in drugs, $77,000 in cash and two handguns while serving a search warrant at a home in midtown Tucson. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The PCSD said deputies with the Narcotics and Special Investigations Section seized the following:

  • 16 pounds of hydroponic marijuana
  • 13 grams of heroin
  • 13 grams of cocaine
  • 31 grams of mushrooms
  • 89 grams of meth
  • 13 Xanax pills
  • 28 THC cartridges
  • 51 grams of hash
  • Two handguns
  • $77,000 in cash

The drugs had an estimated street value of $50,000, according to the PCSD.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department encourages members of the community to report unusual or suspicious activity in or around your neighborhood by calling 911,” the PCSD said in a news release. “You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to www.88CRIME.org.”

