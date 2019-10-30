Buena High School placed on lockdown after police investigate reports of person on campus with weapon

October 30, 2019 at 3:49 PM MST - Updated October 30 at 3:51 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Buena High School has been lifted from lockdown after police investigated reports of someone bringing a weapon to the school on Wednesday.

According to a series of Facebook posts, Buena High School students were sheltering as police detained the person of interest and conducted an investigation.

UPDATE: Law enforcement has given the all-clear at Buena High School. Students will be released from school as usual and...

Posted by Sierra Vista Unified School District No. 68 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

There were no reports of any students being in immediate danger according to the Facebook posts.

Students are expected to be released from school at the end of classes and buses to run as usual.

The Sierra Vista Unified School District cancelled after school team photos for the Buena High School Battalion team.

