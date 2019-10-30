Detention officer critically injured in brutal jail attack in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A detention officer was in critical condition after being attacked at a jail in the Phoenix area early Tuesday, Oct. 29.
They said the officer sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
The names of the detention officer and the inmate have not been released.
“Due to the complexities of the investigation and out of respect to family members, MCSO will be restricting the release of any additional details,” the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.