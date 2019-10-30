FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest Temps of Fall are on our doorstep!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Coldest temps of the season are here! Today’s highs will be in the 60s for most of us across southern Arizona. Yes, you read that right, 60s! Along with chilly daytime highs, overnight lows will be in the upper 30s in Tucson with low to mid 20s east of Tucson Thursday morning. This front will also bring us breezy conditions. Temps rebound this weekend into the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the mid 40s in Tucson. Colder temps south and east of the metro with a Freeze Warning and Hard Freeze Warni in effect for parts of Santa Cruz and Cochise County.
HALLOWEEN: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Highs will be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunshine and warmer with highs in the low 80s.
