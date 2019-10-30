FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest Temps of Fall are on our doorstep!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Coldest temps of the season are here! Today’s highs will be in the 60s for most of us across southern Arizona. Yes, you read that right, 60s! Along with chilly daytime highs, overnight lows will be in the upper 30s in Tucson with low to mid 20s east of Tucson Thursday morning. This front will also bring us breezy conditions. Temps rebound this weekend into the low 80s.