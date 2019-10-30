Halloween safety tips from AZ poison center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center has an important reminder for parents this Halloween. Every Halloween they get an increase in calls.
According to the poison center at the University of Arizona, glow sticks are a very popular accessories for kids, and they can be safe as long as they don’t leak. Sometimes a bite from a child or a dog can cause the liquid from the glow sticks to leak. If that liquid touches the skin or the eyes it can cause irritation. If it is ingested, it can cause nausea and stomach pains.
Dry ice is also a popular Halloween decorations. People like to place it in a bucket of water to create a ghostly fog. The poison center says dry ice, the solid form of carbon dioxide, is extremely cold and can cause burns by (frostbite). Consumers should handle with care, wearing gloves or using a towel to pick it up and never use your bare hands.
Also, when transporting dry ice in a cooler, leave the cooler lid cracked open and put down your car windows. If it is not getting air, it could explode in your car.
Some people like to drop dry ice in their drinks. It is safe to drink because it isn’t very toxic, but you have to wait until all of the dry ice is dissolved to avoid a burn in your mouth or throat.
When it comes to Halloween candy, parents need to watch their children when they’re trick-or-treating. Parents should also check their kids’ candy when they get home. If you find a unwrapped candy or a piece of candy without the wrapper just throw it away.
Another thing to keep in mind: Keep pills away from the candy. Many kids may not be able to tell the difference between candy and medicine.
If you suspect something is wrong you can always contact the poison center 24 hours a day at 1-800-222-1222 or through the website https://azpoison.com/
