How to check for sex offenders before heading out to trick-of-treat
An app from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, called AZDPS Mobile, has the latest information on the convicted sex offenders in your area. (Source: Arizona DPS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 30, 2019 at 3:15 PM MST - Updated October 30 at 3:33 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With Halloween a day away, it is time to remind everyone about an app that helps you track the registered sex offenders living in your neighborhood.

The app by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, called AZDPS Mobile, has the latest information on the convicted sex offenders.

KOLD News 13 downloaded and checked the app. We found out there are more than a 1,000 sex offenders living in Tucson.

Android users can download the app HERE while iPhone users can go HERE.

When you launch the app, click on the “sex offenders” button, find your home and then tap the red dot to learn more about each sex offender.

