How to check for sex offenders before heading out to trick-of-treat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With Halloween a day away, it is time to remind everyone about an app that helps you track the registered sex offenders living in your neighborhood.
The app by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, called AZDPS Mobile, has the latest information on the convicted sex offenders.
KOLD News 13 downloaded and checked the app. We found out there are more than a 1,000 sex offenders living in Tucson.
When you launch the app, click on the “sex offenders” button, find your home and then tap the red dot to learn more about each sex offender.
