Judge dismisses Prop. 205 lawsuit against city

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Superior Court Judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by the People’s Defense Initiative charging city officials with electioneering.
Judge Brendan Griffin said he didn’t have time to make an adequate ruling before the election which is just days away.
What kind of relief could he provide in such a short window and what kind of relief would have been necessary once the election is over.
What we’re talking about is the Sanctuary City initiative Proposition 205, on next week’s city ballot.
The lawsuit was based on this memo written by the City Attorney Mike Rankin this year after the Families Free and Together initiative gathered enough signatures to be on the ballot.
In it, Rankin outlines the issues he feels the city might face from the state or federal government if the sanctuary city initiative passes.
In the memo, he warns city officials against electioneering, but according to the People’s Defense Initiative, the memo was used by city officials, specifically Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik, Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus and Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega, to advocate against the initiative.
It’s a violation of state law to use city officials to campaign for or against an initiative.
The judge said he did not have time to provide adequate relief at this late date. And if he ruled, there should be some relief after the election.
