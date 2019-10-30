Local Arizona food banks benefit from trade war with China

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If it weren't for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Brian Carr said putting food on the table would sometimes be difficult.
"I'm struggling right now," said Carr. "It really helps me out in life and in my family's life."
For him, every last bit helps.
"Living in a poverty situation, there's not a lot of money in the house," he said. "We're all living on low income."
The shelves at the Community Food Bank are stocked for people like Carr.
But these days, there's much more than usual thanks to a buyout for farmers.
Over the last year or so, items that previously would have been sold to China have been making their way to the food bank.
"It is food that we normally wouldn't be able to purchase for the people we serve," said Norma Cable, a spokesperson for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
This trade war with China is helping to feed thousands of hungry people in southern Arizona with fresh produce.
It's been a welcome change, especially as the season with the most need approaches quickly.
“We see the demand pick up over the holiday season,” Cable said. "We are very grateful to be able to offer this kind of food.
That's something Carr can be grateful for.
"It really changed my life," he said.
Because when there's already a lot of other things on his plate in life, there's comfort in knowing where the next meal is coming from.
However, representatives for the Community Food Bank said that, despite this recent influx, it won’t last forever.
They are always still in need of donations — especially as the holiday season approaches.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.