Marana native will take last flight over his hometown

As a military family, separation from each other is a sacrifice felt by all. There were other times when Morelos didn’t get to see his kids much. For three years, he was stationed in Phoenix, leaving the house at 3:00 in the morning and not getting home until 8:00 that night. But, in true soldier fashion, Morelos accepted his duty and never complained. His kids are all grown up now and he’s now the proud grandfather of two boys.