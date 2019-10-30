Mesa police officer delivers smiles and a lesson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Mesa kid got a special delivery from a police officer — and an important lesson.
A 5-year-old boy accidentally dialed 911 over the weekend to order a Happy Meal, according to AZ Family. The boy was greeted by Mesa Police Department Officer Scott Valdez who brought a Happy Meal along with him, after he made sure the call wasn’t an emergency.
During his visit, Valdez taught the boy about the importance of dialing 911 and what the line should be used for over a tasty snack.
Read the AZ Family story here.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.