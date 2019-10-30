Olympic champions helping raise funds for Pima County’s at-risk youth

TUCSON, Ariz. - Three elite American swimmers will a few legendary coaches for a fundraising event to help at-risk youth in Pima County.
On Sunday, Nov. 3, Matt Grevers, Leah Smith and Lacey Nymeyer will join former University of Arizona and U.S. Olympic swim coach Frank Busch for the Lute and Kelly Olson Party with a Purpose event at North Italia Restaurant.
At least 200 Tucson community leaders are expected to join the party, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
The athletes will be there with kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson encouraging guests to be champions for youth in our community. These three Olympians will be spending time with our young people encouraging them to stay in school, work hard and make good choices.
Grevers, 34, is a six-time Olympic medalist. He competes in the backstroke, freestyle and butterfly events. His club team is the Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics.
Smith, 24, competes in freestyle events and won a gold and bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics.
Nymeyer, 33, also completes in freestyle events. She was born in Tucson and went to Mountain View High before competing for the University of Arizona Wildcats. Nymeyer won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics.
Jim Click and Edmund Marquez will serve as auctioneers for a live auction as guests enjoy a gourmet dinner, music and silent auction. North and Hensley beverage will provide the food and beverages while Desert Diamond Casino and BBVA Compass Bank sponsored the evening.
The event is all about the kids. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson needs to raise almost $1 million in the fourth quarter to continue to serve 4,100 youth members. Keeping six clubhouses open every day after school, providing homework help, arts, sports, STEAM activities and positive adult role models is just part of the story.
In November and December, they will be providing Thanksgiving meals for the members and their families as well as a holiday party in December where every child receives a new gift.
Tickets for the event are sold out, but donations can still be made to www.bgctucson.org or 520-573-3533.