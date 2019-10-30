One Tucson couple goes all out for Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As trick-or-treaters plan out the best routes to maximize their candy haul, many homeowners are putting up the final touches on their spooky houses.
One Tucson couple is taking Halloween decorating to the next level.
“We started in a town home and a lot of the neighbors weren’t able to decorate so we often went overboard and they enjoyed it,” said homeowner John Taylor.
John and Jean Taylor now live in a house that’s hard to miss this time of year. Filling their front yard are dozens of giant inflatable decorations, a graveyard, spiders, skeletons and signs.
However, the exterior of their home is nothing compared to what’s inside.
With the touch of a button, a Halloween village set comes to life. It spans three full-sized tables and includes a pumpkin patch, an amusement park and a town. Three trains move around the perimeter of the setup and most of the homes have sound effects and lights.
It’s something you’d expect to see from a Christmas village set and a lot of the parts are not found in mainstream Halloween stores.
“[I made a bridge] out of stir sticks and plastic,” John said. “There’s a house that was a Christmas house and I kind of stripped parts of it and re-created it.”
John spent nearly 30 years collecting, building and refining his Halloween village consisting of hundreds of pieces.
“The ‘Halloween Spooky Village’, that's my thing,” he said. “Jean does the rest of the interior and I do the exterior of the home.”
It’s the couple’s favorite holiday, Jean said. But John jokes that he wasn’t so into it at first.
“Well it’s [her] favorite by far,” John said. “I kind of got sucked into this whole deal.”
No matter the time of year, Jean is also hunting for more.
“We can’t pass up good decorations anywhere,” she said.
The Taylors aren’t sure how much money they have spent on Halloween decorations over the years, but it doesn’t matter.
To them, Halloween is priceless.
“I grew up a long time ago and every house on the street was decorated for Halloween,” Jean said. “It’s not like that anymore.”
At the Taylor residence, Halloween only gets better and it’s all for the kids.
John said anywhere from 8- to 100 children stop by for some treats every year.
“The kids just enjoy it,” Jean said.
The Taylor’s home is located at 9125 East Palm Tree Drive, south of east Speedway Boulevard. The Taylor’s will be welcoming guests starting at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
