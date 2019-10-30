PCSO: Young Casa Grande girls hit by car after running into road

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young girls were flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital after they were hit by a car in Casa Grande Tuesday morning.
According to the AZ Family, authorities said the sister were struck by a car near Arizola and Earley roads around 7 a.m.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the girls, 6 and 7 year olds, were waiting for a school bus when they ran into the road and were hit.
“According to witnesses at the scene, a friend of the girls yelled to them that the bus was coming, and they immediately and without yielding to traffic, ran into the roadway,” the PCSO said.
The 6-year-old was critical condition Tuesday night while the 7-year-old was in stable condition.
Authorities said the driver was a 19-year-old woman who was taking her little brother to school.
Impairment, distraction, and speed were not factors in this accident, according to the PCSO.
