Police: Arizona daycare owner admits to molesting young girl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - The owner of a daycare in Glendale has been accused of molesting a young girl.
According to AZ Family, 67-year-old Howard Blanton is facing three counts of child molestation and four counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
During a polygraph test Oct. 22, Blanton allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the child and “exposing himself” between October 2018 and January 2019.
Police said the victim’s mother had been renting a room at Blanton’s home, which also housed the daycare.
According to police, the young victim was told not to say anything about the alleged incidents or she would “not be able to see or spend time with her friends at day care.”
The little girl also told officers that Blanton would watch videos on his cell phone while inappropriately touching her.
When questioned in April, Blanton allegedly denied inappropriately touching and assaulting the victim. He did admit to watching pornography on his phone when she went to his room.
Blanton later wrote an apology letter to the victim and her mother.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.