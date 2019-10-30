Police investigating homicide near Benson Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Police identified 25-year-old Marco A. Beltran Romero as the victim of what police are calling a homicide near south Treat Avenue and south Camino Laguna Seca.
Officers and personnel with the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to the 5200 block of south Via Noche Buena shortly before 11 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle collision. Officers received reports that a small black passenger vehicle collided into multiple block walls of several residences, according to a press release from the Tucson Police Department.
Officers and Tucson fire personnel found the driver of the vehicle, identified as Romero, dead at the scene with signs of gunshot trauma. Details are limited and police did not say what led to the collision.
Homicide detectives are actively investigating the situation and ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME where tips can remain anonymous.
