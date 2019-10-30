Sierra Vista police arrest 44-year-old man involved in a stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested 44-year-old Ali Robinson on Oct. 28 in connection with a stabbing on Oct. 19.
Officers responded to the 600 Charles Drive regarding a stabbing on Saturday, Oct. 19, according to a press release from SVPD. Officer identified Christopher Rodriguez as the victim of the stabbing.
Investigators determined Rodriguez was involved in an altercation with an unknown male and was stabbed at the Sierra Charles Apartments. Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services treated Rodriguez at the scene and transported him to Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Robinson was arrested on unrelated charges near the intersection of north Canyon Drive and south Denman Avenue in Sierra Vista. Robinson was interviewed and arrested in connection to the stabbing and booked into the Cochise County Jail.
Robinson is charged with several counts of aggravated assault.
Anyone with any information should contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford (520)-452-7500
