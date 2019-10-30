St. Joseph’s hospital to unveil new trauma center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - St. Joseph’s Hospital will add a trauma center in its emergency department. The new trauma center will help the hospital care for a higher level of critically-injured patients.
The new trauma services will better help facilitate responses to life-threatening injuries through around-the-clock teams and staff available throughout the hospital.
The trauma center will allow the hospital to have 24-hour coverage of a wide range of surgical specialties from neurosurgery to vascular and cardiovascular surgery.
St. Joseph’s will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 1.
