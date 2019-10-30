St. Joseph’s hospital to unveil new trauma center

St. Joseph’s hospital to unveil new trauma center
St. Joseph's Hospital opens a new trauma center. The hospital will host a ribbon cutting on Nov. 1, 2019. (Source: KOLD News 13)
October 29, 2019 at 8:44 PM MST - Updated October 29 at 8:44 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - St. Joseph’s Hospital will add a trauma center in its emergency department. The new trauma center will help the hospital care for a higher level of critically-injured patients.

The new trauma services will better help facilitate responses to life-threatening injuries through around-the-clock teams and staff available throughout the hospital.

The trauma center will allow the hospital to have 24-hour coverage of a wide range of surgical specialties from neurosurgery to vascular and cardiovascular surgery.

St. Joseph’s will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 1.

