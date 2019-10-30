Sticking through their strike: ASARCO employees enter third week of picketing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The strike continues for workers at ASARCO mining site, who have been walking the line for three weeks.
The workers say they want better pay, better benefits and better work conditions.
ASARCO employees, represented by the United Steelworkers Union and Teamsters 104, voted to start strikes on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 11 p.m. A handful of other unions representing ASARCO workers are doing the same.
The strike affects employees in the Mission Complex, Silver Bell, Hayden Complex, Ray Mine and those in Amarillo, Texas.
Many workers had not received a pay increase in about ten years.
Some relief came for Teamsters 104 members Tuesday. Workers who had not crossed the picket lines were given checks from their strike fund that they paid into monthly. It’s there if they ever need it, and now many do.
“We’re one of the few local unions that are fortunate enough to maintain a defense fund,” said Karla Schumann, principal officer of Teamsters Local Union. “Which is very similar to the strike fund is for the international. So they get a benefit from the local union, they get a benefit from the international.”
Schumann said it's no where near what they make on their regular paycheck but it's definitely enough to help out.
All members pay into the fund at a standard flat rate. The internationals is based on their dues rate. So some members may make a little bit more, some may make a little bit less.
But at the end of the day, it’s a big help to the members. Like Adrian Teran, a mechanic and chief steward for Teamsters 104.
“I made the decision of shutting off cell phones all of them except mine. Shutting off cable, shutting off trash, things that we can go without for a little bit," Teran said.
He’s given 12 years to ASARCO as a mechanic but has now been without pay for several weeks. It’s a big loss to a family that’s already lost so much.
His wife died in August 2018 battling colon cancer.
As a single father, he now finds strength in the support of those around him. Like his four daughters and those who stand next to him on the line.
"This is a family thing, that’s what I tell them all too. We’re all in this together all of our families,” he said.
The check he picked up today means his family can stay afloat a little longer, while he continues to search for part time work.
“It means I can pay some of the bills, not all of them. I gotta figure out which ones can wait another couple weeks or what ones I have to pay now before I get a red bill," Teran said.
But in the meantime, he hasn’t given up fighting on the front lines.
He said he wont until a compromise is reached.
"Know that we are looking for a fair contract. That’s the biggest thing we want — for our families, all of our families lives to get back to normal,” Teran said.
Teran sits on Teamsters negotiation team and said ASARCO has yet to bring forward an option that’s fair to everyone. He said their last strike lasted over five months, but hopes this time it will be over sooner.
Schumann said ASARCO has been pretty quiet.
“It’s the same old same old. We’re going to keep doing what we need to be doing. It’s not fun, it’s not something we want. But basically it’s your last resort. The men are standing strong and well, a lot of support from the community,” Schumann said. “We just need to get back to that table and bargain a good contract, a fair contract and get these guys back to work.”
